KP Rescue 1122 Held COVID-19 Awareness Campaign In Bajaur

Fri 18th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

KP Rescue 1122 held COVID-19 awareness campaign in Bajaur

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) ::Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held a COVID-19 awareness campaign in District Bajaur wherein people were asked to follow the SOPs issued by the provincial government for their safety and safety for the others.

On the directives of Director General Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Khatir Ahmed, the Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa conducted corona virus awareness campaign.

District In-charge Amjad Khan, under the supervision of shift in-charge Usman Hayat and other concerned officials held briefing sessions on various points in Khar Bazaar and imparted the awareness to the public about safety from corona virus.

Amjad Khan urged the people to take precautionary measures against corona and follow the SOPs issued by the government.

During the awareness campaign, people were informed that Rescue 1122 Bajaur provides its services immediately and free in case of any kind of emergency.

More Stories From Pakistan

