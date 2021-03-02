UrduPoint.com
KP Rescue 1122 Provides Service In 14000 Cases Of Emergencies During Last Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 01:32 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122 has provided services in 14000 cases of emergencies during the month of February 2021.

According to a press statement issued here on Tuesday, Director General Rescue 1122, Dr Khateer Muhammad said that presently the organization was providing services in 32 districts of the province.

Giving details of 14,000 cases, he said 13,558 injured and patients were rushed to hospitals.

During rescue operations around 387 people died while getting emergency cover.

Similarly around 2685 injured persons in traffic accidents were provided services by Rescue 1122, he added.

In the month of February 2021, around 10126 cases of medical, 462 of fire and 203 cases of crime were reported during which emergency services were provided promptly.

Apart of it, the organization also shifted 120 patients of corona to hospital and quarantine centers.

Services were also provided in 12 cases of drowning and ten of building collapse.

Around 14 emergencies of gas leakage blasts and 385 other cases were handled in the province during the last month.

