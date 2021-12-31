UrduPoint.com

KP Rescue 1122 Provides Service In Around 195,000 Emergencies During Year 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2021 | 07:11 PM

Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provided services in around 195,000 emergencies in the province during the outgoing calender year of 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provided services in around 195,000 emergencies in the province during the outgoing calender year of 2021.

According to details, out of total 195,000 emergencies, around 141,000 were related to medical, more than 32,000 were traffic accidents, more than 5,000 fire incidents, 677 incidents of drowning, 3,240 of crime incidents and 132 related to other incidents including gas cylinder blasts, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Director General of Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Khateer Ahmad said around 200,000 injured and patients are shifted to hospital in ambulances out of which around 5000 breathed their last.

He said in pursuance of directives issued by the provincial government, the services of Rescue 1122 has been extended to 33 districts of the province. While the number of stations of Rescue 1122 has been extended to 96.

Rescue 1122 played important role in fight against corona pandemic and shifted around 4900 infected patients to hospitals while ensuring implementation of SOPs.

While providing services to corona patients, around 80 staffers of Rescue 1122 contracted the deadly virus and got treatment from hospitals.

Rescue 1122 also deployed teams at Bacha Khan International Airport for providing medical services to travelers both national and international.

