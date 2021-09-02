UrduPoint.com

KP Rescue-1122 Tackles More Than 24,000 Emergencies During Last Month

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 08:21 PM

Rescue-1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has tacked more than 24,000 emergencies during the last month of August, 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Rescue-1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has tacked more than 24,000 emergencies during the last month of August, 2021.

According to a press statement issued here on Thursday, the Provincial Monitoring Cell presented its monthly report at a meeting chaired by Director General Rescue 1122, Dr Khateer Ahmad.

The meeting was informed that Rescue-1122 is providing professional services in 32 districts of the province.

Sharing details of last month's performance, DG Dr. Khateer Ahmad said about 2577 traffic accidents were reported in the province while 13,408 emergency calls were received of medical nature.

Around 277 incidents of fire were reported last month, 351 incidents of crimes, 108 of drowning, 24 of building collapse, six blasts of cylinders due to gas leakage while 650 emergencies of other natures were reported.

About 354 persons died while getting emergency services by Rescue 1122, he added. The department also shifted around 6202 patients to different hospitals for treatment purpose during the last month.

