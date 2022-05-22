KP Rescue 1122 teams helping Balochistan to control fire at Koh-e-Sulaiman forest region

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Muhammad Iqbal Wazir on Sunday said that the provincial Rescue 1122 teams have reached Balochistan to control raging fire at Koh-e-Sulaiman forest region.

He said on the instructions of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan around 50 firefighters were deployed to assist Balochistan government in controlling fire in the mountain range.

Earlier, the KP government has declared emergency in the wake of fire that broke out at Koh-e-Sulaiman forest region few days ago.

KP Minister for Local Government Faisal Amin Khan, in a statement, said that security forces, rescue organizations and locals were working tirelessly to contain major fire on Balochistan side and KP teams and machinery working to create access as terrain is difficult.

He said that three people died and four others got injured after being trapped in wild raging fire.

He said that Chilghoza, Pine and olive trees over 400 acres on KP side affected, adding that strong winds enhancing its intensity.

Faisal Amin said that it was a uphill task and the KP government was supporting Balochistan government where 70 percent fires are raging.

He said that lack of water on site and steep cliffs make it extremely difficult for approach.

He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has issued instructions to all departments for cross border support to protect its people and it's natural resources.