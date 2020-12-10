KP Rescue 1122 to provide service to mine workers during emergencies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 will now provide services to workers of coal and marble mines in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during emergencies, says Director General KP Rescue 1122, Dr. Khateer Ahmad.

In a press statement issued here on Thursday, Dr. Khateer Ahmad said the project to construct Rescue Stations within the vicinity of mines has been approved by Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP).

Sharing details of the project costing up to Rs. 390 million, DG Rescue 1122 said four stations will be constructed in districts including Kohat, Buner and Abbotabad where digging takes place for excavation of mineral including coal and marble.

These Rescue centers will be manned by professional staffers of the department having the capability of providing relief and rescue to stranded mine workers.

Dr. Khateer said the decision to set up Rescue centers within the vicinity of mines was taken in the wake of recent accidents in mines.

He said mines are located quite away from populated area and it takes a lot of time for Rescue teams to reach the venue of emergency and start work.

Therefore, he continued, it was decided to set up special centers in some district with the task of providing rescue to the mine workers at times of emergencies.

Construction work on establishment of these centers will start in near future, he expressed the hope.