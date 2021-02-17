KP rescue 1122 to shift patients from jails to hospitals: DG

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122 Wednesday announced to shift patients from jails to hospitals.

Dr Khateer Ahmed, Director General, Rescue 1122 told media that initially this service would be provided to five jails including Haripur, Mardan, DI Khan and Bannu.

He said Rescue 1122 staff would shift patients from jails to hospital for initial treatment.

He said this decision was taken on the direction of Chief Minister KP to provide speedy relief to ailing inmates .