KP Rescue Service 1122 marks National Disaster Awareness Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Rescue Service Rescue 1122 Thursday organized a ceremony to mark the National Disaster Awareness Day in its provincial headquarters in the memory of the tragic earthquake disaster of October 8, 2005 .

Addressing the ceremony, Director General KP Rescue Service 1122 Dr Khatir Ahmed said that the tragic earthquake disaster of October 8 left trails of destruction.

He said that the provincial government had established Rescue 1122 service to tackle emergencies in wake of natural calamities.

He said that the 8th October was declared as National Disaster Awareness Day to sensitize the community to learn from disasters and play its role as socially responsible citizens.

He said that Rescue 1122 was giving first response during emergencies and assisting calamity-hit people in a speedy manner, adding the Service was fully geared up with international standard equipment and educated and trained staff on its pool.

Similarly Dr Khatir Ahmed added, the Rescue Service's ambulances were like a mini-hospital and stocked with necessary medicines and equipment.

He said that medical technicians were available on those ambulances to provide first aid to victims. He said that Rescue 1122 had so far provided services to over 375000 emergencies.

He said that Rescue 1122 set up different medical camps on the occasion of different incidents to provide service to victims. He said that Rescue 1122 was also regularly conducting training sessions on handling fire incidents and to provide first aid to victims.