UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Rescue Service 1122 Marks National Disaster Awareness Day

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 03:38 PM

KP Rescue Service 1122 marks National Disaster Awareness Day

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Rescue Service Rescue 1122 Thursday organized a ceremony to mark the National Disaster Awareness Day in its provincial headquarters in the memory of the tragic earthquake disaster of October 8, 2005

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Rescue Service Rescue 1122 Thursday organized a ceremony to mark the National Disaster Awareness Day in its provincial headquarters in the memory of the tragic earthquake disaster of October 8, 2005 .

Addressing the ceremony, Director General KP Rescue Service 1122 Dr Khatir Ahmed said that the tragic earthquake disaster of October 8 left trails of destruction.

He said that the provincial government had established Rescue 1122 service to tackle emergencies in wake of natural calamities.

He said that the 8th October was declared as National Disaster Awareness Day to sensitize the community to learn from disasters and play its role as socially responsible citizens.

He said that Rescue 1122 was giving first response during emergencies and assisting calamity-hit people in a speedy manner, adding the Service was fully geared up with international standard equipment and educated and trained staff on its pool.

Similarly Dr Khatir Ahmed added, the Rescue Service's ambulances were like a mini-hospital and stocked with necessary medicines and equipment.

He said that medical technicians were available on those ambulances to provide first aid to victims. He said that Rescue 1122 had so far provided services to over 375000 emergencies.

He said that Rescue 1122 set up different medical camps on the occasion of different incidents to provide service to victims. He said that Rescue 1122 was also regularly conducting training sessions on handling fire incidents and to provide first aid to victims.

Related Topics

Fire Earthquake Khyber Pakhtunkhwa October Rescue 1122 From Government

Recent Stories

World Bank warns Pakistan of the lowest growth rat ..

6 minutes ago

Plastic imports increase 3.78% in 2 months

2 minutes ago

Warsaw Will Not Leave Without Response Belarus' De ..

2 minutes ago

S. Korea's rice output forecast to dip 3 pct in 20 ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistani, Indian delegates clash over Kashmir at ..

5 minutes ago

Slovak Foreign Ministry Recalls Ambassador in Mins ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.