KP Rescue Service 1122 Provides Medical Aid To 1680 Mourners In Muharram

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue Service 1122 provided first medical aid to 680 mourners at various districts of the province during Muharram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue Service 1122 provided first medical aid to 680 mourners at various districts of the province during Muharram.

Director General KP Rescue 1122 in a statement on Friday said, the staff equipped with all medical facilities remained alert during Muharram processions and promptly responded to emergency calls by providing medical aid or shifting mourners to hospitals.

He said the emergency staff shifted as many as 220 injured persons to nearest hospitals or medical camps at various parts of the province and added that a total of 20 medical camps were established at different points of the province.

He said that the Rescue 1122 deputed 200 medical technicians and doctors along with 40 ambulances alongside processions routes and other places of various towns of the province and they promptly provided services to the mourners.

More Stories From Pakistan

