KP Rescue Service 1122 Sends Off Rescue Teams To Quake-hit Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 12:30 PM

KP Rescue Service 1122 sends off rescue teams to quake-hit areas

Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Khateer Ahmad said Wednesday that rescue teams were being sent to quake-affected areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on the directives of the chief minister Mehmood Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Khateer Ahmad said Wednesday that rescue teams were being sent to quake-affected areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on the directives of the chief minister Mehmood Khan.

He said those teams were departing from Recue 1122 Mardan and Abbotabad to assist and provide aid to the quake's victims in the affected areas of AJK, adding initially three ambulances, one rescue vehicle and 20 medical technicians were taking part in those rescue services.

He said the ambulances were equipped with all necessary medicines,goods and modern gadgets to provide prompt services to the quake-affected people. He said the Rescue 1122 would set up a medical camp there where trained medical staff would be treating injured persons. He said that more teams would be dispatched to those affected areas, if further need arose, the Director General added.

