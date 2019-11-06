UrduPoint.com
KP Rescue Service 1122 Tackles 6345 Emergency Incidents In Oct

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 12:45 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Rescue Service 1122 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is effectively responding to emergency situations, successfully handling 6345 emergency incidents at various districts of the province over the last one month.

A meeting which was presided over by Director General Rescue Service 1122 Dr Khatir Ahmed discussed performance during October and was informed that emergency service responded efficiently to various incidents and saved precious human lives during the last one month.

The report says the Service 1122 successfully tackled a total of 6345 emergency incidents including 4479 medical, 1438 traffic incidents, 136 fire incidents, 14 drowning, seven building collapsing, 82 crime incidents and 179 other miscellaneous incidents.

It says those emergency incidents were tackled during average time of six minutes and 45 seconds.

He added that rescue staff also provided first medical aid to 7490 injured persons of different emergency incidents and shifted them to different hospitals for medical treatment.

The spokesperson said that Rescue 1122 was efficiently and promptly providing relief to masses during emergency situations indiscriminately under the supervision of Director General Rescue Dr Khatir Ahmed.

He said the service was playing important part in promoting awareness to minimize losses in wake of natural calamities.

