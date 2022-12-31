UrduPoint.com

KP Rescue1122 Responds To 285,000 Emergencies In 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2022 | 04:30 PM

KP Rescue1122 responds to 285,000 emergencies in 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue1122 responded to more than 285,000 emergencies throughout the province in the year 2022 and shifted 236,440 patients and injured to hospitals.

In a yearly performance report issued by Director General Rescue1122, Dr Khatir Ahmad here Saturday, under referral health ambulance service, a total of 74,000 patients were shifted from hospitals to other institutions on the recommendation of concerned authorities.

Similarly, 4,421 people have lost their lives in different emergencies during the same period while 27,132 injured were provided first-aid facilities on the spot.

He said the average responding time of the rescue teams was less than seven minutes adding that during last year, a total of 166,590 cases of medical, 5685 cases of fire eruption, 3591 cases of petty nature of crimes, 772 of drowning incidents, 334 cases of roof collapse, 161 gas cylinder blasts and 8227 cases of other emergencies were reported.

Dr Khatir said that KP Rescue1122 was serving the people throughout the province and always ready to tackle all kinds of emergencies.

