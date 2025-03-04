Open Menu

KP-RETP Signs Contract Agreements With Agribusiness Mobilization Partners

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2025 | 03:00 PM

KP-RETP signs contract agreements with Agribusiness Mobilization Partners

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Economic Transformation Project (KP-RETP) had signed contract agreements with Agribusiness Mobilization Partners (BMPs) at Project Management Unit (PMU) Peshawar to drive economic growth and strengthen the rural economy across the province.

KP-RETP is a flagship initiative of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, launched in partnership with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the European Union (EU). The project aims at contributing to poverty reduction and enhance food and nutrition security for 785,000 rural households in the province.

As part of this initiative, KP-RETP has formalized agreements with BMPs to implement agricultural business activities. These partners will play a pivotal role in strengthening Professional Farmers' Organizations (PFOs), Public-Private-Producers Partnerships (4Ps), and Farm Services Centres (FSCs) across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They will work in coordination with the project's Regional Coordination Units to expand and support farmers' agribusiness.

Whereas, two contracts have been signed with a consulting firm Rural Empowerment and Institutional Development (REPID) amounting PKR 95,722,243 for the Central Agribusiness Cluster and PKR 134,631,000 for the Southern Agribusiness Cluster. Additionally, two contracts have been signed with the consulting firm Helvetas Swiss Intercooperation in Joint Venture with Initiative for Development and Empowerment Axis, amounting to PKR 109,581,829 for the Northern Agribusiness Cluster and PKR 62,584,494 for the Chitral Agribusiness Cluster. Furthermore, a contract valued at PKR 129,896,956 has been signed with the consulting firm SMART Researchers in Joint Venture with Farmers Integrated Development Association for the Eastern Agribusiness Cluster.

These projects are set for completion by June 2029, marking a significant step toward empowering rural communities and fostering sustainable agribusiness development in the region.

APP/vak

