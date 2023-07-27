Open Menu

KP Revenue Authority Exempts Tribal, Semi-tribal Districts From Sales Tax

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 04:30 PM

KP Revenue Authority exempts tribal, semi-tribal districts from sales tax

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority Thursday exempted tribal and semi-tribal districts from sales tax for four months.

The Revenue Authority has issued a notification of exemption from sales tax to the erstwhile Federal and provincial tribal districts under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sales Tax on Services Act 2022. Exceptions have been decided by the Authority's Policy board with the permission of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government, the Notification said.

It said Sales tax will not be applicable on provision of services in these districts.

Sales tax exemption will be applicable only on supply of services to residents of these areas and sales tax exemption for businesses located within these districts, it added.

This sales tax exemption will not apply to telecommunications, other allied services and PSDP, ADP projects, said the notification.

This sales tax exemption will be applicable to businesses and contracts in these districts from July 1, 2023 and this exemption will be effective till October 31, 2023, the notification said.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa July October From Government

Recent Stories

President of Arab Parliament offers condolences on ..

President of Arab Parliament offers condolences on passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Z ..

2 minutes ago
 COP28 UAE and UNFCCC urge G20 nations to show lead ..

COP28 UAE and UNFCCC urge G20 nations to show leadership on climate change mitig ..

32 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes start of operation to unload oil from ..

UAE welcomes start of operation to unload oil from decaying tanker FSO Safer off ..

32 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of several ..

PM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of several development projects in Gwadar

59 minutes ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, offers condolences over Royal Saudi ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President and Sheikhs perform funeral prayer f ..

UAE President and Sheikhs perform funeral prayer for Saeed bin Zayed

1 hour ago
Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of th ..

Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of the Top End T20 Series

3 hours ago
 Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

3 hours ago
 Hatta Customs Center supports supply chains, handl ..

Hatta Customs Center supports supply chains, handles 260 cargo trucks per day

3 hours ago
 Comments, regarding the possibility of implementin ..

Comments, regarding the possibility of implementing a project for the supply of ..

3 hours ago
 Sri Lanka in trouble as Nauman takes four wickets

Sri Lanka in trouble as Nauman takes four wickets

3 hours ago
 Emirates Welcomes Air Canada to Terminal 3 at Duba ..

Emirates Welcomes Air Canada to Terminal 3 at Dubai International

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan