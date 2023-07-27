KP Revenue Authority exempts tribal, semi-tribal districts from sales tax

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority Thursday exempted tribal and semi-tribal districts from sales tax for four months.

The Revenue Authority has issued a notification of exemption from sales tax to the erstwhile Federal and provincial tribal districts under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sales Tax on Services Act 2022. Exceptions have been decided by the Authority's Policy board with the permission of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government, the Notification said.

It said Sales tax will not be applicable on provision of services in these districts.

Sales tax exemption will be applicable only on supply of services to residents of these areas and sales tax exemption for businesses located within these districts, it added.

This sales tax exemption will not apply to telecommunications, other allied services and PSDP, ADP projects, said the notification.

This sales tax exemption will be applicable to businesses and contracts in these districts from July 1, 2023 and this exemption will be effective till October 31, 2023, the notification said.