KP Revenue Authority fixes collection target of Rs 20 billion for FY 2019-20

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority has collected Rs9.6 billion in current fiscal Year. KPRA Policy Making Council set Rs20 Billion target for the financial year 2019-20

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th June, 2019) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority has collected Rs9.6 billion in current fiscal Year. KPRA Policy Making Council set Rs20 Billion target for the financial year 2019-20.Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority has collected Rs 9.6 billion till May, for the current financial year that will end on June 30.

It was disclosed during the 7th meeting of the Policy Making Council (PMC) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA), held under the chairmanship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra here at Peshawar.KP Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Muhammad Khan, Secretaries for Finance Shakeel Qadir Khan, Excise and Taxation Zafar Ali Shah, Legal Drafter Law Department Shagufta Naveed and Director General KPRA Tahir Orakzai, council private members and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

KPRA Director General while giving the briefing to council said that the revenue target for 2018-19 was Rs 15 billion and the authority had collected Rs 9.6 billion in the 2018-19 financial year despite the suspension of mobile phone card tax which was suspended by the Supreme Court last year.

He said Rs1.3 billion was expected to reach from the Federal Bureau of Revenue in terms of input tax adjustment during the current fiscal year.The KPRA head said the number of service providers registered with the authority had increased to 7,000 from 5,000 during the year 2018-19.

The council thoroughly discussed the latest status of the decisions made at the last special meeting of the KPRA Policy Making Council. The council accorded approval for the appointment of Assistant Collectors for strengthening of Peshawar and Abbottabad regions.

PMC set Rs 20 Billion target for the financial year 2019-20 and directed the authorityto take concrete measures for meeting the same. The council also agreed upon the geographical and sectoral expansion of KP Revenue Authority.

It was also decided to post police personnel for assisting the Authority in its monitoring and enforcement functions in Peshawar and Abbottabad.The finance minister appreciated the KPRA for making the sales tax system functional and directed it to make all-out efforts for achieving tax targets fixed for next fiscal year.

Minister Finance said he has personally worked with KP Revenue Authority on tax reform programme.Thier non-telecom revenue has gone up 49% versus 2018-19, which shows the capacity of authority to achieve Rs 20 Billion next year.He further said the authority should increase its capacity for increasing revenue target in coming years to collect Rs50 billion from the service sector.

Taimur Saleem Jhagra urged the KPRA to take consistent steps for tax collection as this money goes to the poorest and develop all Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.