UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Revenue Authority `Registration Week' Underway In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 08:24 PM

KP Revenue Authority `Registration Week' underway in Peshawar

In a bid to facilitate taxpayers, teams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority visited premises of businesses associated with services sector in Peshawar to create awareness and provide on-spot registration facility at door step

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :In a bid to facilitate taxpayers, teams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority visited premises of businesses associated with services sector in Peshawar to create awareness and provide on-spot registration facility at door step.

On special directives of Director General KPRA Fayyaz Ali Shah, four teams of the authority visited businesses centers and markets located on Ring Road, Dalazak Road, G.T Road and Charsadda.

The teams set-up mobile registration centres where on-spot registration facility was provided to unregistered business owners, associated with services sectors, who had not registered with the authority.

The teams held meetings with representative of Beauty Parlor Association, Property Dealers Association and car Dealers Association briefed them on sales tax on services.

The association showed confidence on KPRA and vowed to register businesses of each member of the association after consultation. The teams step-up mobile registration centres at Ring Road and Charsadda Road to provide on spot registration facility.

The week long registration drive will continue untill Friday evening in Peshawar in which KPRA registration teams will visit each and every market and business centre of the city to create awareness regarding tax paying among the people. The Registration Week will be taken to the southern districts in the coming week and the drive will continue till April 3rd.

The aim of the registration week is to create awareness among the masses for building tax culture in the province and to strengthen the revenue base of the government for providing better services to the people.

"We consider the taxpayers as our stakeholders and facilitating them is the aim of this drive" said Fayyaz Ali Shah in his message adding that people associated with services sector should take benefit of drive and get their businesses registered with KPRA to take part in strengthening and development of their province.

"The government collect their tax money to provide them better services and finance developmental projects in the province."

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Mobile Visit Road Car Charsadda Money April Market Government

Recent Stories

Rejuvenation of rivers contributed to reducing une ..

26 minutes ago

Create a new Pakistan in India for Muslims and oth ..

52 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns the Terrorist Attack on Two ..

55 minutes ago

Coronavirus Delays Russia-China Passenger Plane Pr ..

1 minute ago

UNHCR to support voluntary repatriation of South S ..

1 minute ago

Punjab Food Authority warns canteen owners at Baha ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.