KP Revenue Authority `Registration Week' underway in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :In a bid to facilitate taxpayers, teams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority visited premises of businesses associated with services sector in Peshawar to create awareness and provide on-spot registration facility at door step.

On special directives of Director General KPRA Fayyaz Ali Shah, four teams of the authority visited businesses centers and markets located on Ring Road, Dalazak Road, G.T Road and Charsadda.

The teams set-up mobile registration centres where on-spot registration facility was provided to unregistered business owners, associated with services sectors, who had not registered with the authority.

The teams held meetings with representative of Beauty Parlor Association, Property Dealers Association and car Dealers Association briefed them on sales tax on services.

The association showed confidence on KPRA and vowed to register businesses of each member of the association after consultation. The teams step-up mobile registration centres at Ring Road and Charsadda Road to provide on spot registration facility.

The week long registration drive will continue untill Friday evening in Peshawar in which KPRA registration teams will visit each and every market and business centre of the city to create awareness regarding tax paying among the people. The Registration Week will be taken to the southern districts in the coming week and the drive will continue till April 3rd.

The aim of the registration week is to create awareness among the masses for building tax culture in the province and to strengthen the revenue base of the government for providing better services to the people.

"We consider the taxpayers as our stakeholders and facilitating them is the aim of this drive" said Fayyaz Ali Shah in his message adding that people associated with services sector should take benefit of drive and get their businesses registered with KPRA to take part in strengthening and development of their province.

"The government collect their tax money to provide them better services and finance developmental projects in the province."