KP Revenue Authority To Observe Registration Week

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 02:40 PM

KP Revenue Authority to observe registration week

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has announced to conduct Registration Week here starting from March 9-12 to facilitate people associated with services sector in the province.

On the directives of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Fayyaz Ali Shah teams from KPRA headquarters in Peshawar and regional offices at Bannu, Mardan and Abbottabad would setup mobile registration offices at various locations where anyone associated services sector can visit and register their business with the authority. Each regional office of the authority would conduct their registration week on separate dates.

"Paying taxes is our obligation and it is our tax money that fiscally empowers the government to finance developmental projects in your area. Your tax money would not only make the province economically self reliant but the development it brings will ensure prosperous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with visible growth in business and trade," said Fayyaz Ali Shah in his message for the drive on Sunday.

"We are observing the registration week to facilitate our people and to ease their job. Anyone associated with services sector can come and visit our mobile registration offices and get their businesses registered with the authority," he said.

The Registration Week for Bannu region is scheduled to be held from March 16 till March 20 and for Mardan and Malakand region the registration week will be held from March 24 to March 27. Similarly, for Abbottabad, the registration week would be from March 30 to April 3.

Teams of KPRA would be present at the mobile registration centres during the registration week at each region and anyone can easily come and seek help in registering their business or any other information relating to registration or tax filing with KPRA.

People can also directly contact KPRA through WhatsApp, telephone or visit its website to get any information regarding registration or sale tax on services.

