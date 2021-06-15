KP Revenue Department collects extra 41% of its set target: Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The Revenue Department of board of Revenue Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has achieved a notable success by collecting 41 percent extra from its annual revenue target during the last 11 months.

The Spokesman said the department had achieved the annual target of tax and fee collection for the current fiscal during the eight months and collected 41 percent extra revenue in a period of three months.

He further said the Revenue Department added Rs 6279 million to the national exchequer with 41 percent extra recovery from the set target under the head of tax and fee collection during the last 11 months.

The Senior Member Board of Revenue KP, Sayed Zafar Ali Shah following the instruction of CM KP, Mahmood Khan and Chief Secretary, Dr Kazim Niaz had issued strong directives to the staff of Revenue Department to expedite the recovery process.

Following the directives, the revenue staff achieved its target of revenue collection for the current year during the first eight months and with the recovery of extra 41 percent during the period of three months, a total of Rs 6279 million were deposited to the national exchequer.

SMBR, Zafar Ali Shah congratulated the revenue staff for achieving the set target only in eight months by making the department the first one to achieve its target before the stipulated time frame. He showed the resolve that the department would achieve a new record of revenue collection during the end of the current fiscal year.