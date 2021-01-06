Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has established land record authority, retrieved 1,500 kanal state land worth Rs2 billion and initiated mega projects in Revenue Department during last two years to provide quick service to people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has established land record authority, retrieved 1,500 kanal state land worth Rs2 billion and initiated mega projects in Revenue Department during last two years to provide quick service to people.

"In KP Revenue Department, major reforms are underway to change entire Patwar culture.

Besides approval of new Patwar Course, KP Government has included Geographic Information System (GIS) and computer related courses in new syllabus to prepare students for challenges of 21st century," officials in KP Revenue and Estates Department told APP on Wednesday.

Various information technology interventions were introduced in land record, mutation, registration, tax collection and other matters to ensure maximum transparency and efficiency besides save time of people.

Government has taken decision for selection of candidates for Patwar training courses through education Testing and Evaluation Authority (ETEA) and allocation of a special quota for women in Patwar.

Mega projects including establishment of complex for land record and centralization of software system were achieved.

An Information Technology (IT) and Geographic Information System (GIS) were established in the Revenue academy and field survey training for Patwaris about use of GIS equipment and computer training introduced. KP Government has succeeded to establish land record authority for provision of swift services to people.

Work on digitization of land record has been accelerated and pragmatic steps were taken to functionalize all service delivery centres in the province. Issuance of 'Fard' of land to applicants has been made fast and comprehensive strategy was being devised to make land acquisition process for government departments easier and speedy.

The land record of 58 tehsils in 19 districts would be completed by June 2022, he said, adding land acquisition rules 2020 introduced for better service delivery to masses.

The department, through tax reforms, had done away with duplication of various taxes and reduced its tax ratio by 4.5 percent to give maximum relief to people, he said, adding that this landmark step had increased overall tax collection ratio of the department and increase its revenue substantially.

A huge amount of Rs4904 million were collected during last fiscal year, which was over 87 per cent of the set target besides collection of Rs2877 million during first five months of current fiscal year that was the 65 per cent of total target.

As many as 1,500 Kanal state land has been retrieved so far having the total cost of Rs 2 billion, he said, adding under Revenue Court Disposal System, 24,524 cases have been addressed so far.

Likewise, 19 Service Delivery Centers (SDC) had been established in the different districts of the province from which general public was being benefited.