KP Revenue deptt achieves Rs 4.42bln target in eight months: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue Haji Qalander Khan Lodhi Tuesday appreciating the performance of the Revenue department said that it achieved Rs 4.42 billion annual target in just eight months.

As per the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, he held regular meetings on computerization of different departmental schemes and on revenue collection soon after he assumed charge of the ministry.

He said that during the last four months 28 centers of computerization of land records were inaugurated and made fully operational,adding that the performance of revenue officers and other staff remained highly commendable during the period.

He said that despite tax concessions as announced by the government and closure of offices due to the corona pandemic the Revenue department achieved the target of revenue collection well before time.