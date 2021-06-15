KP Revenue Deptt make 41 % excessive recovery in eleven months

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 08:08 PM

The Revenue Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has made record recovery in collection by surpassing its annual target by 41 percent within eleven months of current fiscal year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The Revenue Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has made record recovery in collection by surpassing its annual target by 41 percent within eleven months of current fiscal year.

According to a press release issued here the Revenue Department completed its target of collecting taxes and fees within eight months and made excessive collection of around 41 percent.

The total collection made by Revenue department in current year is estimated as Rs. 6279 million which has been deposited in provincial kitty.

Senior Member board of Revenue KP, Syed Zafar Ali Shah had issued directives to his staff members for expediting revenue collection as a result of which this achievement is made, adds the press release.

He congratulated his team over this success and appreciated their performance.

