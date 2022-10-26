KP Revenue establishes three new service delivery centers in Kohat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Department has established three new service delivery centers in district Kohat to facilitate masses in land issues.

In a statement issued here by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Department on Wednesday, Kohat is the third district of the province where 100 percent land computerization record was completed.

The new centers started functioning at Jangel Khel, Togh and Ghari Mawaz Khan villages.

The people can get legal documents pertaining to sale and purchase or transferring of lands besides other relevant documents at their doorsteps.