UrduPoint.com

KP Revenue Increased By 2 Percent; Govt To Review Budget Expenditures On Quarterly Basis: PA Told

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2022 | 10:44 PM

KP revenue increased by 2 percent; Govt to review budget expenditures on quarterly basis: PA told

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Wednesday said that the annual revenue of the province has increased by two percent due to good performance of the finance department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Wednesday said that the annual revenue of the province has increased by two percent due to good performance of the finance department.

Addressing in the provincial assembly here during budget proceedings, he said that the government would review the budget expenditures on quarterly basis, adding that most of the funds in the budget were allocated for ongoing development schemes.

Jhagra said the provincial government was trying to publish the balance of net hydel profit of oil and gas in budget book.

He invited the opposition parties to support them in getting LPG royalty.

The minister clarified that the provincial loan was Rs 330 billion which was 25 percent of the whole budget, adding that the government has options and resources to pay back the loan payments.

He said that the House approved Rs 9.610 billion grants for three departments including Finance, Administration and Provincial Assembly out of a total 64 departments.

Later the House proceedings were adjourned till Thursday 1400 hours.

Related Topics

Loan LPG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget Provincial Assembly Oil Gas Government Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Illegal housing colony, three commercial buildings ..

Illegal housing colony, three commercial buildings sealed

1 minute ago
 POA Environment Commission to celebrate World Olym ..

POA Environment Commission to celebrate World Olympic Day in style

2 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court sends plea against fixing Naan, ..

Lahore High Court sends plea against fixing Naan, roti prices to committee

2 minutes ago
 Former champion Froome to ride Tour de France

Former champion Froome to ride Tour de France

2 minutes ago
 3 dairy shops sealed for selling milk at Rs 160 pe ..

3 dairy shops sealed for selling milk at Rs 160 per litre

4 minutes ago
 Saudi delegation seeks investment opportunities in ..

Saudi delegation seeks investment opportunities in Punjab

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.