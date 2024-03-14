Open Menu

KP Revenue Minister Chairs Introductory Meeting With Board Of Revenue Members

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2024 | 07:14 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Minister for Revenue Nazir Ahmed Abbasi and senior member Board of Revenue Ikramullah Khan chaired the introductory meeting of the Board of Revenue held in the committee room of the Board of Revenue here Thursday

At the meeting, the members and officers of the boards were introduced to the Provincial Minister Nazir Ahmad Abbasi.

Senior Member Board of Revenue Ikramullah Khan welcomed the Provincial Minister of Revenue and elaborated on the organizational structure of the Board of Revenue, the background and functions of the board and informed about the pending cases in the Revenue Courts. Regarding the Land Record Digitization Project, he was informed that phase one will be completed by June.

Speaking at the meeting, Provincial Minister for Revenue Nazir Ahmad Abbasi said, they have to work together, adding that steps will be taken to bring various services online so that people can get service at their doorstep.

During the briefing, service delivery center, land record digitization in the merged districts, e-stamp, allocated budget and expenditure for the financial year 2023-24, measures and reforms for good governance, and the challenges and difficulties faced by the Board of Revenue were discussed in detail. The Revenue Minister Abbasi assured complete cooperation in this regard.

