KP reviews progress on multi-sectoral coordination against GBV

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The 5th Steering Committee Meeting on the Multi-Sectoral Coordination Mechanism for the Prevention and Response to Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary, Planning and Development Department (P&DD), Ikramullah Khan.

The meeting was attended by officials from various government departments, representatives of development partners, and officers of the SPGM section, P&DD.

Participants reviewed the progress made under the action plans of five task forces formed to address GBV across the province.

Ikramullah Khan assured full support from the P&DD for carrying out related activities, reiterating the government’s commitment to tackling gender-based violence.

He stressed that the teams must work with dedication and urgency, given the significance of the issue, to achieve the set objectives and ensure meaningful impact in both prevention and response efforts to GBV in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.