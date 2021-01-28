KP revives magisterial system in Swabi after 20 years

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has revived the magisterial system in Swabi district under which Deputy Commissioner and all assistant and additional assistant commissioners have been conferred back all the powers of Special Magistrate after a gap of 20 years

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has revived the magisterial system in Swabi district under which Deputy Commissioner and all assistant and additional assistant commissioners have been conferred back all the powers of Special Magistrate after a gap of 20 years.

As per notification issued by the office of Secretary Home and Tribal Department, by amending the Article, 14-CRPC, Special Magistrate Class 1 powers including municipal service, forests, motor vehicles, price control, minerals and natural resources, food safety, encroachments, traffic and 21 other powers have now conferred to the assistant and additional assistant Commissioners.

Swabi has become the fourth district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide speedy and inexpensive justice to its people.

The notification issued to Deputy Commissioner Swabi stating that all Assistant and Additional Assistant Commissioners have been given the power to promote forests, check deforestation, natural resources and minerals, leases and food quality and price control within their jurisdictions.

Besides, these officers would also have the power to check dealing of public property, encroachments, watercourses' cleaning & drainage, Pakistan Motor Vehicle, National Highways Safety, toll plazas, local roads, bridges, property agents, municipalities and cemeteries including repair work.

By attaining these powers the administrative officers would now be able to address problems of people on a local level saving precious time and money of the applicants and complainants. The step would prove revolutionary for Swabi district and make access of the general public to their concerned quarter easier.