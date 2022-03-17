UrduPoint.com

KP Right To Information Act Gives Citizen Right To Receive Information-Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2022 | 04:07 PM

KP Right to Information Act gives citizen right to receive information-Commissioner

The enactment of KP Right to Information Act (KPRTIC) 2013 introduced an open and transparent government and gives every citizen right to seek and receive information to make administration more responsible and transparent which means good governance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :The enactment of KP Right to Information Act (KPRTIC) 2013 introduced an open and transparent government and gives every citizen right to seek and receive information to make administration more responsible and transparent which means good governance.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, this was stated by Riaz Khan Daudzai, Commissioner RTI Commission while addressing to the heads of line departments /Public Information Officers in a two day training on RTI law in Karak in the Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Karak.

The main aims of the RTI act are to provide clarity of information to the citizens, to contain corruption and to promote accountability in the working of every public authority.

The Commissioner said "Good governance means that processes and institutions produce results that meet the needs of society while making the best use of resources at their disposal.

" The concept of efficiency in the context of good governance also covers the sustainable use of natural resources and the protection of the environment.

In KP, till 2013, the citizens had no access to any information which was dealt by a Public Authority, he added.Enactment of the RTI Law has brought improvements in the system of the public bodies.

Discussing the impact of the RTI Act, he said that RTI Act empowers the people against administrative corruption, irregularities and irresponsible attitude of administrative machinery.

The Right to Information promotes transparency and accountability in the working of every public authority.

He urged the PIOs to timely entertain the RTI requests so as to bring ease in the lives of the applicants.

Related Topics

Corruption Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karak Government Best

Recent Stories

Visitor arrivals in Macao rise 53.5 pct in Februar ..

Visitor arrivals in Macao rise 53.5 pct in February

50 seconds ago
 PM Imran Khan urges expatriates to make safe inves ..

PM Imran Khan urges expatriates to make safe investment in CBD, RUDA projects

51 seconds ago
 CM approves strategy to make Peshawar drug free ci ..

CM approves strategy to make Peshawar drug free city

52 seconds ago
 Shiffrin wins overall World Cup alpine ski title

Shiffrin wins overall World Cup alpine ski title

54 seconds ago
 Tonga reports two more COVID-19 deaths

Tonga reports two more COVID-19 deaths

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan Society of Nephrology to hold Int' confer ..

Pakistan Society of Nephrology to hold Int' conference in Quetta

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>