KP Right to Information Act gives citizen right to receive information-Commissioner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :The enactment of KP Right to Information Act (KPRTIC) 2013 introduced an open and transparent government and gives every citizen right to seek and receive information to make administration more responsible and transparent which means good governance.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, this was stated by Riaz Khan Daudzai, Commissioner RTI Commission while addressing to the heads of line departments /Public Information Officers in a two day training on RTI law in Karak in the Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Karak.

The main aims of the RTI act are to provide clarity of information to the citizens, to contain corruption and to promote accountability in the working of every public authority.

The Commissioner said "Good governance means that processes and institutions produce results that meet the needs of society while making the best use of resources at their disposal.

" The concept of efficiency in the context of good governance also covers the sustainable use of natural resources and the protection of the environment.

In KP, till 2013, the citizens had no access to any information which was dealt by a Public Authority, he added.Enactment of the RTI Law has brought improvements in the system of the public bodies.

Discussing the impact of the RTI Act, he said that RTI Act empowers the people against administrative corruption, irregularities and irresponsible attitude of administrative machinery.

The Right to Information promotes transparency and accountability in the working of every public authority.

He urged the PIOs to timely entertain the RTI requests so as to bring ease in the lives of the applicants.