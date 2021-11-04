KP RTIC arranges awareness seminar on 'Claim Your Rights Campaign

With a focus on creating awareness and educating the public about their "Right to Information" (RTI) and "Right to Services" RTS Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Public Services Commission Thursday arranged an awareness seminar on "claim your rights campaign".

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :With a focus on creating awareness and educating the public about their "Right to Information" (RTI) and "Right to Services" RTS Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Public Services Commission Thursday arranged an awareness seminar on "claim your rights campaign".

Under this effort the public in general and women citizens in particular are being informed about what these two 'rights' are, how and why to exercise them and how the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Public Services Commission can facilitate them in this regard, said a press release issued here.

Besides the Commissions, the project is being supported by GIZ � Support to Local Governance Program and implemented by the Institute of Management Sciences Peshawar.

The project's awareness and information campaign focuses on four dimensions including creating awareness and advocacy, digital media campaign, broadcast media campaign through radio and television, print media campaign and SMS Campaign through mobile phone networks.

The project has so far successfully conducted seminars in Nowshera, Kohat, Swat and Abbottabad districts raising awareness and educating more than 650 participants such as educationists, lawyers, journalists, students, civil society, opinion leaders and others through seminars about their 'rights' to information and public services.

As part of its overall targets for the coming months, the project will directly reach out to more than 400,000 members of the public particularly women and 5 million people through SMS campaign.

The overall population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reached through the project is expected to be much higher.