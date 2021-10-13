KP RTS Commission plans to bring 27 services under its ambit

(@FahadShabbir)

MINGORA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa RTS has planned to notify 27 more services as essential services under the RTS Act while presently the commission had 43 notified services in the province.

This was announced by RTS Chief Commissioner Salim Khan in an award distribution ceremony held here on Wednesday.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Mohibullah Khan was the chief guest at the event. Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheerul islam, DIG Malakand Division Abdul Ghafoor Afridi, former RTS Chief Commissioner Azmat Hanif Orakzai, RTS Secretary Muhammad Roz Khan, Deputy Commissioners from different districts, and officials from various departments, governance policy project staff and district monitoring officers were also present on the occasion.

The ceremony was held to acknowledge best performances of officers of various departments and districts during the last three months.

The awards were given to the officers in 43 fields for their best performances. In his address at the function, RTS Chief Commissioner Salim Khan highlighted the performance and usefulness of the commission and said that the commission has given excellent results in a short span of time and has enhanced its capacity over time.

He said the commission intends to add 27 more services in the list of essential services and work has been completed in this regard. He said the commission has arranged the function with the purpose of giving awards to the officers to encourage their best work.