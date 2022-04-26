KP Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on May 1

(@FahadShabbir)

Administrator Auqaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday shared that a meeting of the Provincial Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would be held on May 1 for sighting of Eid-ul-Fitr moon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Administrator Auqaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday shared that a meeting of the Provincial Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would be held on May 1 for sighting of Eid-ul-Fitr moon.

The department further said the session would be held at the office of Administrator Auqaf KP, located at Eidgah, Charsadda Road in Peshawar.

In this regard, the public can contact on 0300-9393026, 0300-5865604 and 091-9330427 to share information about sighting of the moon.