KP Ruet-e-Hilal Committee To Meet On May 1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Administrator Auqaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday shared that a meeting of the Provincial Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would be held on May 1 for sighting of Eid-ul-Fitr moon

The department further said the session would be held at the office of Administrator Auqaf KP, located at Eidgah, Charsadda Road in Peshawar.

In this regard, the public can contact on 0300-9393026, 0300-5865604 and 091-9330427 to share information about sighting of the moon.

