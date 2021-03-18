KP safe, attractive for investment: Taimur Jhagra

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Finance and Health of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Taimur Saleem Jhagra said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a safe and attractive province for investment and business, local and the international investors can invest here without any hesitation.

He expressed these views during a visit to the country's first-ever public-funded BPO ready facility "Work Around" established by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology board (KPITB). Secretary Science and Information Technology Humayun Khan, Managing Director KPIT Board Dr. Sahibzada Ali Mahmud, Director KPITB Asim Jamshed, Director Finance Muhammad Muneem, Deputy Director Imran Khan and Project Manager of Digital Jobs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Bilal were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Ali Mahood briefed the Provincial Minister regarding the "WorkAround" project. Referring to the companies doing business in "WorkAround", he said that four companies are currently working in this 350-seat facility. They provided all the facilities to those companies. Dr. Ali Mahmood also informed the Provincial Minister about the expansion of "Work Around" project to other cities of the province.

Minister for Finance and Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra said that Information Technology play a vital role in the development of countries added the provincial government is taking positive steps to boost and develop this sector. He praised the "Work Around" initiative, calling it an excellent project for the employment of youth. The provincial minister further said that Zia Chishti, the head of Afinity Company, during his visit to Peshawar revealed the opening of a provincial office in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which would create hundreds of jobs in the IT sector for youth.

Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra invited all BPO companies to invest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a safe place for investment. BPO companies can find capable and talented workforce in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The provincial minister further said that the KPITB under the leadership of Advisor to the Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash would make the province an IT hub.