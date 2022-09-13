KP scales up compensation package for flood affectees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has enhanced the reimbursement amount for flood-affected people of the province to compensate their losses.

A notification issued by the Relief and Rehabilitation Department here Tuesday said heirs of the deceased will be provided a compensation amount of Rs0.8 million while the injured will get Rs 0.2 million as compensation.

The affected people whose houses of two or more than two rooms were destroyed by the floods would get Rs 0.

4million while the owners of a one-room destroyed house will receive Rs 160000 as compensation.

The notification said that cattle farmers will get Rs60000 for the loss of a big animal while Rs 8000 for a small animal's loss.

Likewise, farmers whose crops were destroyed by the flash floods will be provided Rs 10000 per acre as compensation. The families whose crops were totally destroyed by the floods would get Rs100000 each while the orchard owners will be provided Rs 80000 as compensation for each flood-affected.