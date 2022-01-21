KP schools directed to ensure arrangements for Zuhar prayer

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department in a bid to revive the old tradition of offering the Zuhar (afternoon) prayer at schools has directed the school authorities to make arrangements for the prayer at their respective institutions.

The Primary Education Department has also issued directives to the education officers across the province to create time space in their timetable for Zuhar prayer at schools.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa students and teachers used to offer Zuhar prayer under the leadership of Islamiyat or Arabic teacher and the tradition was still going on in some of the schools however it was not part of the obligatory assignment.

After receiving a formal application regarding arrangement for Zuhar prayer at schools, the Primary Education Department has issued a formal notification to the education authorities to make arrangements for the Zuhar prayer at all the male and female schools of the province.

According to the notification the school administrations would add extra time to the recess to enable students and teachers offer Zuhar prayer.