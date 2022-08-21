KP schools observe cleanliness day

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :On the directives of KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai, over 30,000 schools observed Sunday as cleanliness day.

The cleanliness day was participated by over 0.1 million officers of the Elementary and Secondary Education department, including administrative officers, principals, teachers and sanitation staff. The drive was led by the secretary of the department himself.

The purpose of the drive was to bring improvement in the conditions of schools and provision of a neat and clean environment to the children.

In a message, the provincial minister said that besides provision of best quality education, they also wanted to provide a healthy and clean environment to children.

He said that teachers were the builders of nation, and a majority children followed their teachers. The drive, he said, would promote the importance of cleanliness among the students.