KP Schools To Get Rs 3bn Furniture For 800,000 Students Soon: Shahram

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai Thursday said that very soon furniture worth Rs. three billion would be provided to more than 800,000 students.

He was the Chief Guest in Annual Day function of Garrison College Kohat. The minister said that promotion of education is among top priorities of government and a well planned strategy has been adopted to achieve the objective.

He said that provincial government has increased educational budget to Rs 130 billion and provided furniture worth Rs.3 billion for more than 1.2 million students. He said that government also decided to upgrade buildings of Primary schools to six class rooms and approved allocation of six teachers in these schools for improving educational standards.

The minister said that provincial government is also finalizing establishment of smart schools where students would also be given contemporary education of modern technology and leadership enhancing trainings adding their capabilities would help open new vistas of growth and employment for them.

He said that government decided to introduce same curricula all over the country for nursery to primary level students to bring them at par with each other. He urged affluent segment of society to contribute for education of needy and make the country a true welfare state.

Earlier provincial minister distributed prizes and commendation certificates among outstanding students.

