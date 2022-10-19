UrduPoint.com

KP Science Agenda To Sponsor Research And Development

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2022 | 08:06 PM

KP Science Agenda to sponsor research and development

Director General of Science and Technology Directorate Sajid Shah Wednesday said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Science Agenda is the biggest science based program in the history of the province to sponsor research and development (R&D) across several areas of science by supporting innovators and students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Director General of Science and Technology Directorate Sajid Shah Wednesday said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Science Agenda is the biggest science based program in the history of the province to sponsor research and development (R&D) across several areas of science by supporting innovators and students.

Talking to APP, the Director General said KP Science Agenda worth 1.5 billion aims to modify the science and technology landscape of the province through a unified and cross-sectoral collaboration.

The pilot phase of the KP Science Agenda will empower scientists and innovators of all ages through 13 delegated programs in three priority areas of space sciences, biomedicine and advanced materials.

He invited all stakeholders to avail the relevant research grants, funding programs and fellowships to escalate and facilitate their scientific contributions to the society.

Sajid Shah said that KP Science Agenda is connecting all stakeholders including academia, industry and government for research innovation and economic uplift in identified thematic areas.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology All Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia Supports Australia's Non-Recognition ..

Saudi Arabia Supports Australia's Non-Recognition of West Jerusalem as Israeli C ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia Plans to Open New General Consulates Across ..

Russia Plans to Open New General Consulates Across World - Foreign Ministry

5 minutes ago
 CM launches Punjab dementia plan

CM launches Punjab dementia plan

5 minutes ago
 Land grabber arrested

Land grabber arrested

7 minutes ago
 University of Balochistan holds seminar on 'Nation ..

University of Balochistan holds seminar on 'National Identity, Cohesion'

7 minutes ago
 UN Security Council Welcomes End of Israel-Lebanon ..

UN Security Council Welcomes End of Israel-Lebanon Maritime Dispute

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.