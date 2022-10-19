KP Science Agenda to sponsor research and development

Director General of Science and Technology Directorate Sajid Shah Wednesday said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Science Agenda is the biggest science based program in the history of the province to sponsor research and development (R&D) across several areas of science by supporting innovators and students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Director General of Science and Technology Directorate Sajid Shah Wednesday said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Science Agenda is the biggest science based program in the history of the province to sponsor research and development (R&D) across several areas of science by supporting innovators and students.

Talking to APP, the Director General said KP Science Agenda worth 1.5 billion aims to modify the science and technology landscape of the province through a unified and cross-sectoral collaboration.

The pilot phase of the KP Science Agenda will empower scientists and innovators of all ages through 13 delegated programs in three priority areas of space sciences, biomedicine and advanced materials.

He invited all stakeholders to avail the relevant research grants, funding programs and fellowships to escalate and facilitate their scientific contributions to the society.

Sajid Shah said that KP Science Agenda is connecting all stakeholders including academia, industry and government for research innovation and economic uplift in identified thematic areas.