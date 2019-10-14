KP science, information technology department launches free wifi service, digital library

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Science and Information Technology Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday inaugurated free wifi and digital library to keep pace with fast technology changes. The facility was inaugurated by Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology Kamran Bangash.

Provincial Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jigra was also present who inaugurated a business center. Speaking on the occasion Kamran Bangash said the wifi service facility was being provided under KP connect project at a cost of Rs94 million. He said the government had planned to provide free internet facility to masses at all public places.

Similarly, he added a survey was ready to offer free wifi service to visitors at historic places also. The finance minister said the digitization initiatives were necessary to keep pace with fast changing requirements of the 21st century and added the KP was being geared up with all modern facilities. He said Peshawar was being brought on par with other major cities of the country in terms of development. He said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman was pursuing negative politics and masses had already rejected him in 2018 general elections.