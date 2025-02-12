KP Secretary announces relief package for Christian community

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) KP Secretary, Auqaf, Hajj, Religious Affairs and Minority Affairs, Adil Siddique, here on Wednesday announced relief packages for the Christian community.

He announced the package during a meeting with President of the Pakistan Christian Arts Council (PCAC), Riaz Rahi.

Minority President, District Kohat, Javed Nacheeze, George Masih, and Provincial President PML-Q, Minority Wing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Narbat Ghulam were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the secretary handed over an official letter for allocating 6 Kanals and 5 Marla land in Mouza, Togh, to the Christian community. The issues relating to rights, welfare, and development for minorities were also discussed during the meeting.

Riaz Rahi and his accompanying delegation termed the initiative as a positive development for the Christian community.

