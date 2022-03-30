UrduPoint.com

KP Secretary Food Visits Abbottabad

Secretary Food Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Capt. (R) Mushtaq Wednesday visited Abbottabad to review the measures taken by the district administration for the holy month of Ramzan

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat briefed Secretary Food KP regarding Ramzan Sasta Bazaar.

He also reviewed the prices and supply of flour.

The Secretary reviewed the supply of subsidized items at DC counters at various mega malls provided by the district administration of Abbottabad.

Divisional AD Food Imtiaz Mohammad Khan, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Hassan Ahsan, Food Controller Shad Mohammad were also present on the occasion.

