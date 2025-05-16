KP Secretary Info Visits Pakhtunkhwa Radio FM 92.2
Published May 16, 2025
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Provincial Secretary Information, Muhammad Khalid here on Friday visited Pakhtunkhwa Radio Peshawar FM 92.2 and inspected its various sections.
During visit, he was briefed about operational, technical and administrative matters of FM 92.2. He was also informed about programs being aired from the radio.
Speaking on the occasion, the information secretary expressed satisfaction over the production and the role played by FM 92.2 radio in promoting news relating to Line of Control during recent tension with India.
He also highlighted importance of radio in providing information to people and termed it a reliable source of disseminating news. He also stressed upon staff to further improve efficiency and productivity of the radio through professionalism and dedication.
