KP Seed Council Approves 23 New Varieties Of Crops, Vegetables, Fruits

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 04:02 PM

KP Seed Council approves 23 new varieties of crops, vegetables, fruits

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Livestock Mohibullah Khan Friday chaired seed council meeting, which approved 23 newly developed varieties of crops, vegetables and fruits

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Livestock Mohibullah Khan Friday chaired seed council meeting, which approved 23 newly developed varieties of crops, vegetables and fruits.

The meeting appreciated the research work of agricultural scientists and researchers in development of new varieties of different crops, vegetables and fruits as per the environmental changes to get maximum result, said an official communiqu� issued here.

The meeting noted that these new varieties of seeds would facilitate farmers to enhance per acre's production of different crops while effectively combating various diseases in the wake of climate change's challenges.

The meeting observed that development of new hybrid varieties of crops, vegetables and fruits would bring green revolution in the province and enable the government to meet the ever increasing demand.

Meanwhile, the meeting approved new varieties of wheat, corn, olive crops and different vegetables and fruits.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Mohibullah Khan said these new varieties were introduced after years of research work conducted by scientists of different research institutes of the agriculture department.

The minister said climate change was posing serious challenges for all sectors including agriculture and introduction of new varieties in crops, vegetables and fruits was inevitable.

He said Pakistan was the only country where 46 different varieties of fruits were being successfully grown including 36 in Khyber Pakthunkhwa due to its better climate conditions, adding that climate of KP province in general and Malakand division in particular was very ideal for fruticulture and horticulture sectors.

Mohibullah said the KP government would encourage private sector to promote fruitculture and horticulture sectors in the province.

