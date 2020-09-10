UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Seed Council Approves Five New Wheat Seeds For Cultivation

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 07:18 PM

KP Seed Council approves five new wheat seeds for cultivation

The Seed Council of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday approved five new species of wheat seed for cultivation in the province during a meeting held here under the chairmanship of Provincial Agriculture Minister Mohibullah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The Seed Council of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday approved five new species of wheat seed for cultivation in the province during a meeting held here under the chairmanship of Provincial Agriculture Minister Mohibullah.

The meeting was informed that all the five new seeds have already been approved by Punjab Seed Council and being cultivated in there. The new seeds include Faisalabad 2008, Fakhar Bakar, Fateh Jhang 2016, Zankol 2015 and Pakistan 2013.

The meeting constituted a committee to review the quality and price of the new seeds for purchase of that these could be acquired and cultivated timely.

Addressing the meeting, the Minister directed the department and officials concerned to ensure purchase of quality wheat seeds to increase the wheat production and make the province self-sufficient in wheat production.

He further directed to timely provide the new wheat seeds to farmers so that they could also take benefit from the new researches.

The meeting was informed that wheat was cultivated on 727276 hectare of land during the year 2019-20 which produced 1130358 tons of wheat with average production of 155 kilogram per hectare.

It was also informed that the private sector contributed 19,000 metric tons wheat while public sector shared 33500 metric tons against the demand of 22500.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Agriculture Israr Khan, DG Agriculture Research Dr Abdur Rauf, DG Agriculture Extension Abid Kamal and other officials of Agriculture department.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Agriculture Jhang Price 2016 2015 All From Wheat

Recent Stories

SCI donates AED5 million to Al Qassimi Hospital

4 minutes ago

UAE uniquely poised to capitalise on advertising o ..

19 minutes ago

ADP begins implementing vehicle impoundment law

49 minutes ago

Outgoing Abe Holds Call With India's Modi, Says Pa ..

1 minute ago

Russia Ready for Germany to Invoke Chemical Weapon ..

1 minute ago

Quaid's death anniversary to be observed on Septem ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.