KP Seed Council approves five new wheat seeds for cultivation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The Seed Council of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday approved five new species of wheat seed for cultivation in the province during a meeting held here under the chairmanship of Provincial Agriculture Minister Mohibullah.

The meeting was informed that all the five new seeds have already been approved by Punjab Seed Council and being cultivated in there. The new seeds include Faisalabad 2008, Fakhar Bakar, Fateh Jhang 2016, Zankol 2015 and Pakistan 2013.

The meeting constituted a committee to review the quality and price of the new seeds for purchase of that these could be acquired and cultivated timely.

Addressing the meeting, the Minister directed the department and officials concerned to ensure purchase of quality wheat seeds to increase the wheat production and make the province self-sufficient in wheat production.

He further directed to timely provide the new wheat seeds to farmers so that they could also take benefit from the new researches.

The meeting was informed that wheat was cultivated on 727276 hectare of land during the year 2019-20 which produced 1130358 tons of wheat with average production of 155 kilogram per hectare.

It was also informed that the private sector contributed 19,000 metric tons wheat while public sector shared 33500 metric tons against the demand of 22500.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Agriculture Israr Khan, DG Agriculture Research Dr Abdur Rauf, DG Agriculture Extension Abid Kamal and other officials of Agriculture department.