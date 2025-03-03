KP Seeks Report On Removal Of Buses, Wagons From BRT Routes
Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2025 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has sought a report on the removal of buses and wagons operating on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) routes in Peshawar, setting a 72-hour deadline for submission.
The Regional Transport Authority, Traffic Police, and district administration have been directed to take strict action against unauthorized public transport on BRT routes. The Commissioner of Peshawar has been instructed to scrap these vehicles permanently instead of imposing fines and temporarily impounding them. Additional directives regarding traffic management have also been issued.
To maintain smooth traffic flow on University Road, a ban on heavy transport from 7 AM to 10 PM will remain in place throughout the holy month of Ramadan. Furthermore, TransPeshawar has been ordered to expedite efforts to extend BRT services to Warsak Road and other areas to ease local traffic congestion.
The decisions were made during a meeting chaired by Peshawar Division Commissioner Riaz Mehsud, following instructions from Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.
The meeting was attended by TransPeshawar Chief Executive Muhammad Imran, Regional Transport Authority Secretary Abrar Wazir, Excise Director Javed Khilji, SP Traffic Peshawar Cantt Zakaullah, Assistant Commissioner Town Haroon Saleem, and other officials.
Commissioner Riaz Mehsud highlighted that before the launch of the BRT service, 504 permit-holding buses and wagons were compensated.
He added that transport owners were previously given multiple warnings and financial penalties, with some even submitting affidavits agreeing to remove their vehicles from the BRT corridor. However, many continue to violate these regulations. To prevent further violations, authorities have been directed to take strict and permanent action without any leniency.
Additionally, TransPeshawar has been urged to accelerate the expansion of the BRT network to facilitate better public transportation and reduce traffic congestion in Peshawar. The ban on heavy transport on University Road from 7 AM to 10 PM will remain enforced during Ramadan to ensure smooth traffic flow.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôme Classic
Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students
Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway
Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..
Emirates Red Crescent launches annual Iftar project in Hadramaut
‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusi ..
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay
Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour yet to be made
Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates at Karachi
Vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow-Capped Mountains with Shehroz ..
The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are You Ready for the OPPO Reno 13 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner for crackdown against illegal buses on BRT routes6 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to launch education card in divisional headquarters by 20276 minutes ago
-
KP seeks report on removal of buses, wagons from BRT routes6 minutes ago
-
Supply of edibles at subsidized rates: Ramazan Bazar inaugurated in Mirpur16 minutes ago
-
Ph.D scholar suggests use of Hydroxamic acid as non-antibiotic growth promoter in poultry26 minutes ago
-
14-year-old boy abducted in DI Khan26 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for action against TMO Orakzai over poor performance26 minutes ago
-
153-day closure of Tall-Parachinar Road paralyzes local life36 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh46 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 responds to 9,590 emergencies in Feb46 minutes ago
-
Four died, nine injured in rain related incidents; PDMA46 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 90 properties46 minutes ago