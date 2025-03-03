Open Menu

KP Seeks Report On Removal Of Buses, Wagons From BRT Routes

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2025 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has sought a report on the removal of buses and wagons operating on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) routes in Peshawar, setting a 72-hour deadline for submission.

The Regional Transport Authority, Traffic Police, and district administration have been directed to take strict action against unauthorized public transport on BRT routes. The Commissioner of Peshawar has been instructed to scrap these vehicles permanently instead of imposing fines and temporarily impounding them. Additional directives regarding traffic management have also been issued.

To maintain smooth traffic flow on University Road, a ban on heavy transport from 7 AM to 10 PM will remain in place throughout the holy month of Ramadan. Furthermore, TransPeshawar has been ordered to expedite efforts to extend BRT services to Warsak Road and other areas to ease local traffic congestion.

The decisions were made during a meeting chaired by Peshawar Division Commissioner Riaz Mehsud, following instructions from Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

The meeting was attended by TransPeshawar Chief Executive Muhammad Imran, Regional Transport Authority Secretary Abrar Wazir, Excise Director Javed Khilji, SP Traffic Peshawar Cantt Zakaullah, Assistant Commissioner Town Haroon Saleem, and other officials.

Commissioner Riaz Mehsud highlighted that before the launch of the BRT service, 504 permit-holding buses and wagons were compensated.

He added that transport owners were previously given multiple warnings and financial penalties, with some even submitting affidavits agreeing to remove their vehicles from the BRT corridor. However, many continue to violate these regulations. To prevent further violations, authorities have been directed to take strict and permanent action without any leniency.

Additionally, TransPeshawar has been urged to accelerate the expansion of the BRT network to facilitate better public transportation and reduce traffic congestion in Peshawar. The ban on heavy transport on University Road from 7 AM to 10 PM will remain enforced during Ramadan to ensure smooth traffic flow.

APP/vak

