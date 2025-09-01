Open Menu

KP Sends Medicines To Afghanistan After Quake

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2025 | 11:24 PM

KP sends medicines to Afghanistan after quake

The KPK government is urgently dispatching a vital consignment of essential medicines to earthquake-stricken regions of Afghanistan, demonstrating an immediate commitment to support relief efforts

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed profound grief on Monday over the heavy loss of lives and widespread damage caused by a powerful earthquake in several parts of Afghanistan.

The CM announced that the KP government is fully prepared to deploy medical staff and provide complete support if the need arises, reaffirming their commitment to helping in every possible way.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed profound grief on Monday over the heavy loss of lives and widespread damage caused by a powerful earthquake in several parts of Afghanistan.

The CM announced that the KP government is fully prepared to deploy medical staff and provide complete support if the need arises, reaffirming their commitment to helping in every possible way.

He expressed profound grief over the heavy loss of lives and widespread damage caused by a powerful earthquake in several parts of Afghanistan.

In an official statement, the CM extended his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Afghanistan and the bereaved families. He prayed for the souls of the deceased, patience for the grieving families, and a swift recovery for those injured.

Emphasizing solidarity, he stated that the people and government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stand firmly with their Afghan brothers and sisters during this time of crisis.

Demonstrating this commitment, the provincial government, on the direct instructions of the Chief Minister, is immediately dispatching a consignment of essential medicines to assist the affected regions.

