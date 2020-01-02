UrduPoint.com
KP Senior Minister Chairs Meeting On Providing Facilities At Tourist Destinations

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 07:39 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister, Atif Khan has said on Thursday that rest houses, including tuck shops and other necessary facilities would be provided to all tourist destinations before arrival of the season

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister, Atif Khan has said on Thursday that rest houses, including tuck shops and other necessary facilities would be provided to all tourist destinations before arrival of the season.

Besides this, food streets and walk track would also be constructed at Naarran, Swat and Galyat before the tourism season.

The decision was taken at a high level meeting chaired by Senior Minister Atif Khan and attended by Secretary Tourism Kamran Rehman, Secretary C&W, Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak and other senior officials of concerned departments including Communication and Works Department.

On the occasion, briefing was given on the ongoing and new projects of sports, tourism and archeology in the province.

The Senior Minister directed the concerned authorities to expedite construction work of Arbab Niaz Stadium and renovation of Qayyum Stadium.

Arbab Niaz Stadium was being constructed according to international standards, with cost of Rs. 1 billion and 35 crore. He said that developmental schemes worth Rs. 18 billion have been approved for promotion of tourism and sports in the merged districts.

He urged the C&W and tourism officials to ensure the completion of 14 roads to new tourist destinations before next season and said that rest houses, hotels and tourist destinations would also be built in the merged districts.

