KP Service Tribunal Suspends Removal Order Of Former DG Health
Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 12:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Service Tribunal Peshawar has suspended the removal orders of former Director General Health Dr Shaukat in a case of misuse of powers and adjourned hearing on the appeal till November 5.
In a short order issued here, the KP service tribunal suspended the removal order and sought response from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department and other parties.
The tribunal said the focal person of the health department appeared before the tribunal but could not submit a written reply and sought more time to submit the reply.
The tribunal ordered the health department parties to submit its reply on next hearing on November 5.
