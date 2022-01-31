UrduPoint.com

KP Services Tribunal Reduces Under Trial Cases To 6000: Sultan Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2022 | 07:41 PM

Chairman KPK Services Tribunal Ahmed Sultan Khan Tareen Monday said that as chairman he had resolved 14,000 cases of government employees during 8 months of his tenure while 10000 cases of Conveyance Allowance had also been disposed off

He expressed these views while addressing a farewell ceremony organized by the All Teachers Association (ATA) in hounour of its Chairman Malik Hafeez.

Sultan Khan Tareen further said that during a short time of 8 months, we had reduced 20000 under trial cases to 6000 cases.

Talking about the chairman ATA he said that Malik Hafeez was a committed teacher and worked hard for the rights of the teacher's community, his services would always be remembered.

Other speakers also highlighted the services of ATA chairman Malik Hafeez and paid tributes to him on his retirement.

