KP Set To Launch Safe City Project
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2025 | 12:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to initiate work on the Peshawar Safe City Project.
According to official sources on Sunday, the project will officially commence after Eid, with 700 cameras installed at 100 key locations across the city.
In the second phase, the Safe City project will expand to southern districts, including Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan, where preliminary work has already been completed.
The project will become operational in the coming days, enhancing security and surveillance in the region.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2025
UAE President continues exchanging Eid Al-Fitr greetings with leaders of brother ..
RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla
UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Montenegro
Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr
Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers congratulate UAE President, VPs ..
Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque
Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr
Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Arab, Islamic leaders
UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic states on Eid Al-Fitr
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rajjar Methai among other traditional sweets attract people in droves on eve of Eidul Fitr in KP4 minutes ago
-
KP set to launch Safe City Project4 minutes ago
-
Situation returns to normal in Thailand after earthquake, all flights operating: Envoy24 minutes ago
-
Over 52,000 animals vaccinated against FMD in Lodhran44 minutes ago
-
Nine injured in truck-pickup collision54 minutes ago
-
USC to introduce new utility ghee brand1 hour ago
-
Rawalpindi Police devise special security plan for Eid days1 hour ago
-
PM condoles death of Shahbaz Ahmad Khan Yousafzai1 hour ago
-
Crackdown on transporters for overcharging, overloading1 hour ago
-
Security plan finalized for Eidul Fitr in Lodhran1 hour ago
-
Indian forces continue raids at residences of JI, other Hurriyat activists in IIOJK2 hours ago
-
Silence takes over Islamabad as most residents head to hometowns for Eid celebrations2 hours ago