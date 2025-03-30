Open Menu

KP Set To Launch Safe City Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2025

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to initiate work on the Peshawar Safe City Project.

According to official sources on Sunday, the project will officially commence after Eid, with 700 cameras installed at 100 key locations across the city.

In the second phase, the Safe City project will expand to southern districts, including Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan, where preliminary work has already been completed.

The project will become operational in the coming days, enhancing security and surveillance in the region.

