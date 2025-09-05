KP Set To Launch Two IT Parks In Peshawar, D.I. Khan, Unlocking Tech Opportunities
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2025 | 07:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Two Information Technology (IT) Parks are scheduled to become operational next week in Peshawar and Dera Ismail Khan, marking a significant stride in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's digital transformation agenda.
“This initiative by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology board (KPITB), aims to create vibrant technology hubs that will foster innovation, attract investment, and generate high-value employment opportunities for local talent,” Dr. Akif Khan, Managing Director KPITB shared with APP here Friday.
These parks are designed to provide state-of-the-art infrastructure, reliable high-speed internet and a conducive environment for startups, freelancers and established IT companies to thrive, Dr. Akif told.
Both the parks will provide accommodation to IT companies, 30 in Peshawar and 13 in D.I.Khan, for setting up of offices.
Similarly, freelancers, 200 in Peshawar and 80 in D.
I.Khan, will get their seats reserved in these parks for performing professional work at a nominal monthly rent of Rs. 5000, MD KPITB continued.
He said 17 companies have approached KPITB for starting operation in IT park of Peshawar which would be established at Chamkani area.
The KPITB would provide free electricity, high speed internet to these IT companies and freelancers who would avail services at the parks.
The intending IT companies would also be facilitated in registration by KPTIB besides giving mentoring to the officials for starting of operations.
He said KPITB would also provide 25 percent subsidy to IT companies under the head of monthly rent to provincial government.
Dr. Akif Khan expressed the hope that both the IT Parks will start functioning in the upcoming week and provide a source of learning and livelihood to the IT degree holders and skilled based IT workers in the province.
Recent Stories
PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee collection process through PayZe ..
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager
Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside Adiala jail
‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry
Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10
Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack
Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Public service, not power, defines real success: Dr Shafqat Ayaz3 minutes ago
-
KP cabinet shows solidarity, dispatches aid for Afghan quake victims3 minutes ago
-
MD CAT test arrangements discussed3 minutes ago
-
Government colleges: Admission rate falls to an alarming level3 minutes ago
-
KP set to launch two IT Parks in Peshawar, D.I. Khan, unlocking tech opportunities3 minutes ago
-
President Zardari pays tribute to Armed Forces on Defence & Martyrs Day3 minutes ago
-
Over 4400 personnel to perform security duties for 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal processions3 minutes ago
-
Suspect with record arrested for stealing mobile phones from mosques3 minutes ago
-
First Lady, Sindh Health Minister visit BIUT13 minutes ago
-
Gilani pays tribute nation, armed forces, martyrs13 minutes ago
-
15,000kg expired food seized during raid13 minutes ago
-
PFA destroys 2,500 kg diseased meat in Pirwadhai raid23 minutes ago