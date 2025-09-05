KP set to launch two IT Parks in Peshawar, D.I. Khan, unlocking tech opportunities

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Two Information Technology (IT) Parks are scheduled to become operational next week in Peshawar and Dera Ismail Khan, marking a significant stride in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's digital transformation agenda.

“This initiative by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology board (KPITB), aims to create vibrant technology hubs that will foster innovation, attract investment, and generate high-value employment opportunities for local talent,” Dr. Akif Khan, Managing Director KPITB shared with APP here Friday.

These parks are designed to provide state-of-the-art infrastructure, reliable high-speed internet and a conducive environment for startups, freelancers and established IT companies to thrive, Dr. Akif told.

Both the parks will provide accommodation to IT companies, 30 in Peshawar and 13 in D.I.Khan, for setting up of offices.

Similarly, freelancers, 200 in Peshawar and 80 in D.

I.Khan, will get their seats reserved in these parks for performing professional work at a nominal monthly rent of Rs. 5000, MD KPITB continued.

He said 17 companies have approached KPITB for starting operation in IT park of Peshawar which would be established at Chamkani area.

The KPITB would provide free electricity, high speed internet to these IT companies and freelancers who would avail services at the parks.

The intending IT companies would also be facilitated in registration by KPTIB besides giving mentoring to the officials for starting of operations.

He said KPITB would also provide 25 percent subsidy to IT companies under the head of monthly rent to provincial government.

Dr. Akif Khan expressed the hope that both the IT Parks will start functioning in the upcoming week and provide a source of learning and livelihood to the IT degree holders and skilled based IT workers in the province.