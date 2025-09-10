Open Menu

KP Sets Monthly Wages Of Worker At Rs 40000

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 08:00 PM

KP sets monthly wages of worker at Rs 40000

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has officially issued a notification setting the minimum monthly wage for workers employed in various factories across the province at Rs. 40,000

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has officially issued a notification setting the minimum monthly wage for workers employed in various factories across the province at Rs. 40,000.

According to the notification released by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Labour Department, no industrial or commercial establishment will be allowed to pay its workers less than the minimum wage fixed by the government. The minimum monthly wage has been set at Rs. 40,000, while the minimum daily wage will be Rs.

1,538.46.

The notification clarified that the minimum wage should not be considered the maximum wage. Workers who are already receiving more than the newly fixed minimum wage will not face any reduction in their salaries.

It further stated that the minimum wage would apply equally to all categories of workers, including temporary, piece-rate, and contract employees. Moreover, female and transgender workers will be entitled to the same wages as male workers, ensuring equal pay for equal work.

Recent Stories

DFSA, Securities and Futures Commission bolster ti ..

DFSA, Securities and Futures Commission bolster ties in supervising cross-border ..

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Narrative Forum 21 in Cairo explores AI in ..

Sharjah Narrative Forum 21 in Cairo explores AI in storytelling

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Hong Kong Sign MoC to boost legal cooper ..

Pakistan, Hong Kong Sign MoC to boost legal cooperation at ‘Belt and Road Summ ..

2 minutes ago
 School Education Department to enroll child labour ..

School Education Department to enroll child labourers in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago
 KP sets monthly wages of worker at Rs 40000

KP sets monthly wages of worker at Rs 40000

2 minutes ago
 29th IRENA Council to advance global dialogue on e ..

29th IRENA Council to advance global dialogue on energy security, supply chains

32 minutes ago
Raja Khurram praises ICT police, calls for zero to ..

Raja Khurram praises ICT police, calls for zero tolerance on crime

2 minutes ago
 CCP approves merger of European dairy Cooperatives

CCP approves merger of European dairy Cooperatives

3 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail for Aleema Khanum

ATC extends interim bail for Aleema Khanum

2 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz announces establishment of ‘Asan Khid ..

PM Shehbaz announces establishment of ‘Asan Khidmat Markaz’ with Azerbaijan� ..

31 minutes ago
 ISSI, Mishal host seminar on "Civilian Protection ..

ISSI, Mishal host seminar on "Civilian Protection in Multidomain Conflicts"

31 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr witnesses first trial flight of elec ..

Saud bin Saqr witnesses first trial flight of electric flying vehicle in Ras Al ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan