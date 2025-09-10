KP Sets Monthly Wages Of Worker At Rs 40000
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 08:00 PM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has officially issued a notification setting the minimum monthly wage for workers employed in various factories across the province at Rs. 40,000
According to the notification released by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Labour Department, no industrial or commercial establishment will be allowed to pay its workers less than the minimum wage fixed by the government. The minimum monthly wage has been set at Rs. 40,000, while the minimum daily wage will be Rs.
1,538.46.
The notification clarified that the minimum wage should not be considered the maximum wage. Workers who are already receiving more than the newly fixed minimum wage will not face any reduction in their salaries.
It further stated that the minimum wage would apply equally to all categories of workers, including temporary, piece-rate, and contract employees. Moreover, female and transgender workers will be entitled to the same wages as male workers, ensuring equal pay for equal work.
